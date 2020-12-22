Previous
The Goat Tower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1448

The Goat Tower

at Fairview. After lunch we realized that the gat was making his way down the tower. As it was too hot, he immediately started going up again, lingering in the shade.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Diana

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Fun capture! At first, I thought it was a statue.
December 22nd, 2020  
Babs ace
What fun, a helter skelter for goats.
December 22nd, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
What a great idea. Fun and a good looking piece. Cool shot.
December 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
it's a great design
December 22nd, 2020  
