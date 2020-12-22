Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1448
The Goat Tower
at Fairview. After lunch we realized that the gat was making his way down the tower. As it was too hot, he immediately started going up again, lingering in the shade.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4328
photos
266
followers
212
following
396% complete
View this month »
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Latest from all albums
1446
1437
1447
1438
1440
1439
1441
1448
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
18th December 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
fairwiew-goat
Elizabeth
ace
Fun capture! At first, I thought it was a statue.
December 22nd, 2020
Babs
ace
What fun, a helter skelter for goats.
December 22nd, 2020
Netkonnexion
ace
What a great idea. Fun and a good looking piece. Cool shot.
December 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's a great design
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close