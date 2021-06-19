Previous
Yes I will by ludwigsdiana
The wedding chapel at Hazendal. Many wine estates here are very popular as wedding venues. They are booked out years in advance and cost a fortune.
bkb in the city
What a beautiful spot for a wedding
