Photo 1686
The view from the Sculpture garden
at Ken Forrester. The ever present Helderberg covered with clouds. The vines are still bare, all that green in between must be something they planted to plow in or harvest.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
2
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2021 1:01pm
lovey-estate
Sally Ings
Very nice sculpture. A number of vineyards in my area plant oat hay or wheat in between the rows of vines. I think that it has something to do with putting nutrients back into the soil.
August 17th, 2021
Diana
@salza
Thanks Sally, I have noticed that here too but this is a plant with yellow flowers which I have not seen before. I do suppose that it will be ploughed back in.
August 17th, 2021
