Previous
Next
The view from the Sculpture garden by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1686

The view from the Sculpture garden

at Ken Forrester. The ever present Helderberg covered with clouds. The vines are still bare, all that green in between must be something they planted to plow in or harvest.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
461% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Very nice sculpture. A number of vineyards in my area plant oat hay or wheat in between the rows of vines. I think that it has something to do with putting nutrients back into the soil.
August 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
@salza Thanks Sally, I have noticed that here too but this is a plant with yellow flowers which I have not seen before. I do suppose that it will be ploughed back in.
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise