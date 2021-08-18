Previous
One of the older homes by ludwigsdiana
One of the older homes

on the Ken Forrester estate. His villa was well hidden by huge trees and shrubs with a big sign that said private. I would have loved to get a closer peek at it. Maybe the wine maker lives here ;-)
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
moni kozi ace
Wow! Such a lovely sight
August 18th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a pretty house.
August 18th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely house, well captured.
August 18th, 2021  
