Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1687
One of the older homes
on the Ken Forrester estate. His villa was well hidden by huge trees and shrubs with a big sign that said private. I would have loved to get a closer peek at it. Maybe the wine maker lives here ;-)
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5063
photos
285
followers
227
following
462% complete
View this month »
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Latest from all albums
1678
1677
1679
1686
1678
1687
1680
18
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fabulous-wines
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Such a lovely sight
August 18th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a pretty house.
August 18th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely house, well captured.
August 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close