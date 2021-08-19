Previous
Next
The first hole by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1688

The first hole

at Strand golf club, with the Hottentots Holland mountains as a backdrop.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Very nice landscape
August 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise