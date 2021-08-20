Previous
They just would not turn around by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1689

They just would not turn around

a roadside scene while we were driving in the countryside.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Diana

moni kozi ace
Little pricks! ;) Very nice shot!
August 20th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Wow, I'd love to see zebras in the wild, even if they won't turn around!
August 20th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ha so funny
August 20th, 2021  
Babs ace
Ha ha how does the saying go "never with children or animals"
August 20th, 2021  
