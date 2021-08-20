Sign up
Photo 1689
They just would not turn around
a roadside scene while we were driving in the countryside.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
5071
photos
285
followers
227
following
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th August 2021 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Tags
did-not-even-look-once
moni kozi
ace
Little pricks! ;) Very nice shot!
August 20th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Wow, I'd love to see zebras in the wild, even if they won't turn around!
August 20th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ha so funny
August 20th, 2021
Babs
ace
Ha ha how does the saying go "never with children or animals"
August 20th, 2021
