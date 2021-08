Cloudy but colourful

On the way to Paarl, a town which is a 30 minute drive from Stellenbosch to buy wine. The winery is in Agter Paarl surrounded by wheat fields. Such a wonderful setting this time of the year. Wheat fields as far as the eye can see, with the odd splash of Canola here and there. Unfortunately hubby was with me and he does not stop for photos. At least I got him to stop for two, although I missed many great opportunities. I will have to go back on my own.