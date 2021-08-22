Previous
Winter in the Winelands by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1691

Winter in the Winelands

Vineyards, wheat, canola and of course mountains. No matter where one goes here, there are always mountains.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous view!
August 22nd, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Lovely view across the farmlands
August 22nd, 2021  
tony gig
Wonderful view...fav
August 22nd, 2021  
