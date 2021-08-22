Sign up
Photo 1691
Winter in the Winelands
Vineyards, wheat, canola and of course mountains. No matter where one goes here, there are always mountains.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th August 2021 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-41
Elyse Klemchuk
What a gorgeous view!
August 22nd, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Lovely view across the farmlands
August 22nd, 2021
tony gig
Wonderful view...fav
August 22nd, 2021
