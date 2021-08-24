Previous
A slightly different perspective by ludwigsdiana
A slightly different perspective

as I walked a bit further down the road. A bit more of the mountains on the left became visible.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Again such a beautiful vista .
August 24th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
Nicely framed by the vegetation - and then a lovely contrast between the green and the mountains. :)
August 24th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
What beautiful rural scene
August 24th, 2021  
