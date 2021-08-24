Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1693
A slightly different perspective
as I walked a bit further down the road. A bit more of the mountains on the left became visible.
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5088
photos
286
followers
228
following
463% complete
View this month »
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
1692
1693
Latest from all albums
1683
1692
24
1685
25
1686
1684
1693
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape-141
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Again such a beautiful vista .
August 24th, 2021
Rob Z
ace
Nicely framed by the vegetation - and then a lovely contrast between the green and the mountains. :)
August 24th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
What beautiful rural scene
August 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close