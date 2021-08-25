Previous
Next
On the way home by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1694

On the way home

part of the estate where we live as seen from the road. The patch on the right has been cleared for planting more vines.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
What beautiful homes set among the vines!
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise