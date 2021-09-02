Sign up
Photo 1702
Just down the road
from where we live. The snow has almost melted by now, but I still would like to share a few shots. The head of Simonsberg and the Klein Drakenstein mountain in the background.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
taken-from-vredenheim
Gosia
ace
Beautiful. Are there any hiking trails in these mountains?
September 2nd, 2021
