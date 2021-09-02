Previous
Just down the road by ludwigsdiana
Just down the road

from where we live. The snow has almost melted by now, but I still would like to share a few shots. The head of Simonsberg and the Klein Drakenstein mountain in the background.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Gosia ace
Beautiful. Are there any hiking trails in these mountains?
September 2nd, 2021  
