Roadside grazing by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1715

Roadside grazing

at Vredenheim. There are at least 6 Gnus, 4 Zebra, 2 Donkeys and a whole lot of cows. They are all so spread out, and when not close to the fence, out of reach of my camera. Sometimes there is a lot of action in the dam too.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
moni kozi ace
Superb. Looks even more astonishing in dark mode
September 15th, 2021  
