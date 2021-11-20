Previous
Where yesterdays road passes. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1781

Where yesterdays road passes.

On the right side middle, one can see the entrance and gate house of Avontuur. The area is rather hilly and has very many large trees, that's why the road was not visible. The mountain range in the background is part of the Table Mountain chain.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Diana

