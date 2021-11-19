Sign up
A major road
connecting Somerset West and Strand with Stellenbosch. As you can see, the whole area has mountains, is very hilly and the roads curvy. Avontuur is situated on this road.
19th Nov 21
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
paddocks-road
bruni
ace
The road looks like a nice dividing line. the flower pot in front of the fence.
November 19th, 2021
