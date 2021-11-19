Previous
Next
A major road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1780

A major road

connecting Somerset West and Strand with Stellenbosch. As you can see, the whole area has mountains, is very hilly and the roads curvy. Avontuur is situated on this road.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bruni ace
The road looks like a nice dividing line. the flower pot in front of the fence.
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise