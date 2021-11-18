The kindergarten

It was lovely seeing all the different paddocks of mares and their foals, about 100 horses in total. Avontuur was established in the late 80's. The stud farm is home to two prized stallions VAR and Oratorio. The Taberer family bought the former as a European sprint champion in 2006, in 2008/9 he became the Champion First Season Sire of SA. The latter was recognised as one of the worlds best sires and was purchased in 2013. The pair keep themselves busy by covering some of SA's top mares for four months of the year, earning their keep by sending more champion racehorses into the world.