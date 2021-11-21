Previous
Next
Nestled on the slopes of the Helderberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1782

Nestled on the slopes of the Helderberg

Avontuur has a lot of pastures and paddocks for their horses. Also many hectares of delicious wines growing there. Taken from across the road.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
488% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise