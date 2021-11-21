Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1782
Nestled on the slopes of the Helderberg
Avontuur has a lot of pastures and paddocks for their horses. Also many hectares of delicious wines growing there. Taken from across the road.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5443
photos
293
followers
238
following
488% complete
View this month »
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
Latest from all albums
112
113
1774
1772
1781
1775
1773
1782
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th November 2021 1:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
thoroughbreds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close