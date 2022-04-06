Previous
New neighbours by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1918

New neighbours

just down the road from where we live. Vredenheim breeds wild animals which I suppose go to game farms. There is a small herd of Fallow Deer which I have not seen there before.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Diana

Kathy A ace
Love those antlers
April 6th, 2022  
