Photo 1918
New neighbours
just down the road from where we live. Vredenheim breeds wild animals which I suppose go to game farms. There is a small herd of Fallow Deer which I have not seen there before.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Kathy A
ace
Love those antlers
April 6th, 2022
