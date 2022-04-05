Previous
Next
A Mum and her calf by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1917

A Mum and her calf

enjoying some green grass. The double road one can see, is a major road connecting Somerset West with Stellenbosch and then continuing to Paarl.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
525% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I like the style of the pair of horn.
April 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise