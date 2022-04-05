Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1917
A Mum and her calf
enjoying some green grass. The double road one can see, is a major road connecting Somerset West with Stellenbosch and then continuing to Paarl.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
5986
photos
307
followers
242
following
525% complete
View this month »
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Latest from all albums
1906
251
1909
1907
1916
1908
1917
252
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ankole-cattle
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture. I like the style of the pair of horn.
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close