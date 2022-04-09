Sign up
Photo 1921
Rescued
from a European circus and living a peaceful life for the last twelve years.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6002
photos
305
followers
241
following
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
1912
255
1913
1911
1920
1914
1912
1921
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
drakenstein-lion-park
Nick
ace
He’s gorgeous.
April 9th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 9th, 2022
winghong_ho
The lion is well protected and lives peacefully.
April 9th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
A wonderful rescue for this majestic animal,
April 9th, 2022
narayani
Good to hear
April 9th, 2022
