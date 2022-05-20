Previous
Autumn in the Winelands by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1961

Autumn in the Winelands

amazing how some vineyards are a rich red, others just brown and some yellow. In about two months time, we will be able to drink the new vintage of some of the winemakers.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Brigette ace
This is a lovely image
May 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely russet colours.
May 20th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful autumnal scene
May 20th, 2022  
Wylie ace
fab colours
May 20th, 2022  
