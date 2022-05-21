Sign up
Photo 1962
Some more reflections
as I went back to Zevenwacht. I was hoping the trees would get more colour, but that did not happen. Thanks so much for all your support and favs for getting last weeks scene on the TT. I am humbled.
I used this image in NightCafe to see what it would look like. In my fun album.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous shot and scenery. The colours and reflections are wonderful.
May 21st, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, fabulous reflections!
May 21st, 2022
