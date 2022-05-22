Sign up
Photo 1963
Vineyards as far as the eye can see
all the way to the Helderberg.
As we are having loadshedding soon for the next two and a half hours, I will have to put my comments on hold for a while.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6173
photos
302
followers
241
following
537% complete
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
297
298
1956
1954
1962
1955
1963
1957
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
vlaebergroad
Brigette
ace
Great colour contrast
Beautiful scene
May 22nd, 2022
