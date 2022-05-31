Previous
Next
It's a wrap ......... by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1972

It's a wrap .........

the last of the autumn colours for this season. I think this is a plane tree.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
540% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani
Striking!
May 31st, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! Fantastic!
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise