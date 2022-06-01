Previous
A Nguni mum and calf by ludwigsdiana
A Nguni mum and calf

grazing in and open field. Nguni are indigenous to South Africa. They can handle extreme heat and cold and are adaptable and hardy. They also possess excellent resistance to parasites and have a natural immunity to tick borne diseases. They are used for milk and meat, but their hides are probably the most valuable.

I found whole herd with their calves grazing along the roadside and just had to stop as it was such a beautiful sight to me. As there was traffic, I had to be very quick about it. They will be featured quite often this month.
Diana

