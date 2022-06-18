Previous
Next
If only he would react by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1990

If only he would react

to her advances. this poor cow was trying so hard to get some attention. It was quite touching to watch.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise