Previous
Next
The empty lake by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1989

The empty lake

which is probably overflowing now after all the rain we had. I liked this scene with the egrets close by.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gavin.J
Amazing shot. You're fortunate to be in such an incredible place to see such wildlife :)
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise