Previous
Next
The female Ankole by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1993

The female Ankole

hard to believe that she is the same size and has the same horns as the male. If one takes a closer look, the small udder can be seen.
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise