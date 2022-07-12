Sign up
Photo 2014
Lovely pop of colour in winter
These Cape Honeysuckle take over everything if not trimmed regularly. Not as fragrant as the usual one, but still good to have around.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
honeysuckle
Wylie
ace
they do look bright and cheery. I guess they take over like the standard honeysuckle does too!
July 12th, 2022
