They need rain by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2026

They need rain

to thrive in the fields, which is not really happening. Our rainy days are just a fine drizzle atm. Mine are doing well as I am watering them, which I normally never do.
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Diana

