Previous
Next
Bold and bright Aloes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2038

Bold and bright Aloes

Most of our aloes are red or orange, for some reason I am noticing so many yellow ones this year. Maybe just because I love yellow flowers.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
great texture to go with it
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise