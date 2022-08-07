Sign up
Photo 2040
Blooming Aggies
taken through Smart Photo Editor.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
6480
photos
302
followers
241
following
Tags
not-a-recent-shot
Babs
ace
Nice editing, they are gorgeous flowers.
August 7th, 2022
Desi
Wow this is gorgeous
August 7th, 2022
