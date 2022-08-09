Sign up
Photo 2042
Arum Lily
Although we are in urgent need of some rain, the arum lilies are still doing great. I do have to water them from time to time.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
