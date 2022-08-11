Sign up
Photo 2044
Not a flower lost
since I bought this mini orchid almost months ago and it still has both sprigs with a bud on them.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
5
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Chris Cook
ace
Lovely orchids and great texture you applied to the background.
August 11th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Got to love that plant. Beautiful image.
August 11th, 2022
Chris
ace
Love the processing.
August 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautifully presented - gorgeous orchid
August 11th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
August 11th, 2022
