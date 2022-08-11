Previous
Not a flower lost by ludwigsdiana
Not a flower lost

since I bought this mini orchid almost months ago and it still has both sprigs with a bud on them.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Chris Cook ace
Lovely orchids and great texture you applied to the background.
August 11th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Got to love that plant. Beautiful image.
August 11th, 2022  
Chris ace
Love the processing.
August 11th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautifully presented - gorgeous orchid
August 11th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
