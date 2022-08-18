Sign up
Photo 2051
Amaryllis in the garden
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
6524
photos
302
followers
200
following
561% complete
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
385
2049
2044
386
2042
2050
2043
2051
Tags
smart-phot0editor
*lynn
ace
fun editing, lovely background
August 18th, 2022
KWind
ace
So pretty!
August 18th, 2022
