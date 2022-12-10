Sign up
Photo 2165
Poppies
Still early loadshedding coming up, so I am rushing to finish before.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6980
photos
303
followers
198
following
Tags
estate-verge
Shutterbug
ace
Love the capture of the different stages of the poppies and the contrasting colors.
December 10th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focus on that center
December 10th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. Hope you get everything on before the power goes.
December 10th, 2022
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
December 10th, 2022
