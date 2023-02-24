Sign up
Photo 2241
Security gate on a door
which I rather liked. Not sure why it was there, as the building had no windows.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7284
photos
312
followers
182
following
613% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kalk-bay
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful patterns and color.
February 24th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice find and capture. Love the shapes and contrasting colors.
February 24th, 2023
