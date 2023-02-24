Previous
Next
Security gate on a door by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2241

Security gate on a door

which I rather liked. Not sure why it was there, as the building had no windows.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
613% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful patterns and color.
February 24th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture. Love the shapes and contrasting colors.
February 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise