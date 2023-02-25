Previous
My favourite mural by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2242

My favourite mural

in Kalk Bay, just wish the waiters were elsewhere.

I am posting a day earlier as I will not have time tomorrow.
Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Skip Tribby - ​💞 ace
One of my favorite authors, I'm surprised that an artist still has an interest in him.
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
@skipt07 Thanks Skip such a wonderful author will always be remembered, even here in Africa ;-)
February 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
A great looking mural, Diana.
February 24th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great mural
February 24th, 2023  
