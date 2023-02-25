Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2242
My favourite mural
in Kalk Bay, just wish the waiters were elsewhere.
I am posting a day earlier as I will not have time tomorrow.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Skip Tribby - 💞
ace
One of my favorite authors, I'm surprised that an artist still has an interest in him.
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
@skipt07
Thanks Skip such a wonderful author will always be remembered, even here in Africa ;-)
February 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
A great looking mural, Diana.
February 24th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great mural
February 24th, 2023
