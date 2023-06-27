Previous
The Atlantic ocean by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2364

The Atlantic ocean

My walk along the promenade in Mouille Point from the Waterfront to Sea Point. One of the few days that it was not raining.

We live on the Indian Ocean side of the peninsula.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Suzanne ace
How wonderful to live where you do. I always enjoy the scenes of your area
June 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colour in the waves.
June 27th, 2023  
