Lions Head and Sea Point by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2365

Lions Head and Sea Point

as seen from the promenade. One can also rent cycles as the promenade is very long. I had to zoom in all the ay to get Sea Point.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
June 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view of the mountain and so many properties on the mountain side.
June 28th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice shot, the mountain looks like a witches hat.
June 28th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh that’s a beautiful scene
June 28th, 2023  
winghong_ho
A lovely view.
June 28th, 2023  
Christina ace
Gorgeous landscape
June 28th, 2023  
