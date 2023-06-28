Sign up
Photo 2365
Photo 2365
Lions Head and Sea Point
as seen from the promenade. One can also rent cycles as the promenade is very long. I had to zoom in all the ay to get Sea Point.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
6
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7767
photos
311
followers
180
following
Views
17
Comments
6
Album
365
Tags
expensive-area
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot👍😊
June 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great view of the mountain and so many properties on the mountain side.
June 28th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice shot, the mountain looks like a witches hat.
June 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh that’s a beautiful scene
June 28th, 2023
winghong_ho
A lovely view.
June 28th, 2023
Christina
ace
Gorgeous landscape
June 28th, 2023
