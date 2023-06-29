Sign up
Previous
Photo 2366
A local landmark
which has been there as long as I can remember and built in 1824.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
3
1
Tags
mouille-point-lighthouse
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Very nice looking and colourful lighthouse
June 29th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I can never resist a nice lighthouse. :)
June 29th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
I'm sure you're not that old so you have to remember it being there. Beautiful capture and colourful lighthouse. There's a bird passing by too.
June 29th, 2023
