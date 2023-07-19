Previous
Almost there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2386

Almost there

continuing the paved road on the right. The left goes to Uva Mira which is the highest vineyard on the Helderberg.

It was the first Wednesday that we had blue skies in weeks! It was so blue, I desaturated it a bit.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Diana

Maggiemae ace
The sky looks very natural! The light here is brilliant so today might be the day you will run up this road and then taste a few wines?
July 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a very inviting road. Blue skies do lift the spirit.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely clear blue sky.
July 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely inviting view , beautifully maintained rock gardens flanking the steep road and that stunning blue sky! fav
July 19th, 2023  
