Photo 2386
Almost there
continuing the paved road on the right. The left goes to Uva Mira which is the highest vineyard on the Helderberg.
It was the first Wednesday that we had blue skies in weeks! It was so blue, I desaturated it a bit.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
wine-estates
Maggiemae
ace
The sky looks very natural! The light here is brilliant so today might be the day you will run up this road and then taste a few wines?
July 19th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a very inviting road. Blue skies do lift the spirit.
July 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely clear blue sky.
July 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely inviting view , beautifully maintained rock gardens flanking the steep road and that stunning blue sky! fav
July 19th, 2023
