Previous
Photo 2387
Halfway there
with a little privacy to enjoy your wine in these lovely surroundings. The peaks of the Helderbeg as a backdrop. The view goes all the way to Table Mountain.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7850
photos
314
followers
182
following
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
hidden-valley-wines
Christina
ace
Oh wow what a stunning setting
July 20th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
It looks so neat and yet wild! Someone looks after this scenery so well! fav
July 20th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Oh Diana...Your photography is wonderful & i just love exploring these gorgeous places. FAV
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Rather a nice view I would say.
July 20th, 2023
Annie D
ace
how lovely - what a beautiful place to spend time
July 20th, 2023
