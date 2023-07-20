Previous
Halfway there by ludwigsdiana
Halfway there

with a little privacy to enjoy your wine in these lovely surroundings. The peaks of the Helderbeg as a backdrop. The view goes all the way to Table Mountain.
Diana

Christina ace
Oh wow what a stunning setting
July 20th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It looks so neat and yet wild! Someone looks after this scenery so well! fav
July 20th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh Diana...Your photography is wonderful & i just love exploring these gorgeous places. FAV
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Rather a nice view I would say.
July 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
how lovely - what a beautiful place to spend time
July 20th, 2023  
