Final destination by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2388

Final destination

at the dck of Hiden valley. Unortunately the restaurant has closed, but the view is still there.

Just below me on the left is a lovely little lake which sometimes gave great reflctions, not today.

On the right in the small opening under the tree there is a guy taking a photo. Just for scale to see how huge and high the area is.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Brian ace
Awesome Diana. Great to include the man to give scale to the scene. fav
July 21st, 2023  
