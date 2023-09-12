Previous
On the way to the beach by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2441

On the way to the beach

even though it was rather windy and cold, my sister and I decided to go for a walk.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
narayani ace
Always an inviting scene
September 12th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great pov and composition.
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous white sands.
September 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning scene
September 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Lovely. I can almost imagine walking over thetop of that dune and the view that would unfold
September 12th, 2023  
