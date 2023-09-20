Sign up
Photo 2449
A river runs through it
in this case a little brook. There were foot bridges going over towards the wine tasting, but I was in the car.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
kanonkop
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured.
September 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
So pretty, this could be in the English countryside.
September 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So pretty
September 20th, 2023
Christine Louise
Lovel and the brook is a great lead through the photo
September 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely babbling brook.
September 20th, 2023
