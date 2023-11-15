Previous
A path to the camphor forest by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2505

A path to the camphor forest

where one can sit and dream all day whilst consuming a delicious picnic and wonderful wine.
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
686% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John ace
Oh, that’s so pretty. You have so many camphor trees there!
November 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
How lovely
November 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
A lovely scene.
November 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise