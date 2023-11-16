Previous
In the camphor forest by ludwigsdiana
In the camphor forest

The picnics start in December so no tables were prepared or organised yet.

There are about 20 tables of different sizes and they all have a quiet spot away from the rest, beautifully decorated with white tablecloths,napkins and flowers.
16th November 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
John Falconer ace
Great idea. Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh that looks like a great place for a December picnic. Love the dappled shade.
November 16th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Lovely spot and photo of it. November is 1/2 gone, so before you know it it will be December. With the way the climate is changing, we might be having December picnics here in Kansas also.
November 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Oh such a lovely scene for a picnic
November 16th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Looks like a work of art!
November 16th, 2023  
