Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2506
In the camphor forest
The picnics start in December so no tables were prepared or organised yet.
There are about 20 tables of different sizes and they all have a quiet spot away from the rest, beautifully decorated with white tablecloths,napkins and flowers.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8320
photos
310
followers
178
following
686% complete
View this month »
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Latest from all albums
2496
816
817
2505
2499
2497
2506
2498
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vergelegen
John Falconer
ace
Great idea. Nice shot.
November 16th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh that looks like a great place for a December picnic. Love the dappled shade.
November 16th, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Lovely spot and photo of it. November is 1/2 gone, so before you know it it will be December. With the way the climate is changing, we might be having December picnics here in Kansas also.
November 16th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Oh such a lovely scene for a picnic
November 16th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a work of art!
November 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close