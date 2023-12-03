Previous
Gulls battling in the wind by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2523

Gulls battling in the wind

while I was trying to get some photos of them on the beach.

Here I used a bit of Adamski effect which I actually prefer to ICM.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Dawn ace
Nicely done
December 3rd, 2023  
Rob Z ace
What a very intriguing image - i like your effect and I also like the various activities seen in the birds...
December 3rd, 2023  
Brigette ace
Nice high key outcome Diana
December 3rd, 2023  
Christina ace
I really like it
December 3rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
Works well, great result!
December 3rd, 2023  
Cordiander
Beautiful! The bird raises its leg elegantly :)
December 3rd, 2023  
