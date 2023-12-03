Sign up
Previous
Photo 2523
Gulls battling in the wind
while I was trying to get some photos of them on the beach.
Here I used a bit of Adamski effect which I actually prefer to ICM.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
6
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
strand-adamski
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
December 3rd, 2023
Rob Z
ace
What a very intriguing image - i like your effect and I also like the various activities seen in the birds...
December 3rd, 2023
Brigette
ace
Nice high key outcome Diana
December 3rd, 2023
Christina
ace
I really like it
December 3rd, 2023
Wylie
ace
Works well, great result!
December 3rd, 2023
Cordiander
Beautiful! The bird raises its leg elegantly :)
December 3rd, 2023
