Across the road from us by ludwigsdiana
is this lovely old fashioned cattle and chicken farm. They sell their produce to well established and popular food shops.

They all roam free and the chickens make sure the ground is well fertilized for the cows.

Recently they also opened a cafe and serve light meals.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is fabulous. Makes me regret not having able to come out your way last month!
December 4th, 2023  
