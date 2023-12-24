Sign up
Previous
Photo 2544
Merry Christmas
Dear followers and friends, may your homes be filled with joy, your hearts with love and warmth and your lives with laughter and the company of family and good friends.
Wishing all who celebrate Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and blessed New Year. Much love xx
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
7
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8473
photos
304
followers
153
following
696% complete
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2542
2543
2544
854
855
2543
2537
2535
2544
2538
2536
10
7
1
365
too-hastilly-put-up
Dorothy
ace
Happy Christmas to you and your loved ones.
December 24th, 2023
Anne
ace
Merry Christmas to you and yours Diana
December 24th, 2023
Peter
ace
What a beautiful image Diana, Happy Christmas to you and your family:)
December 24th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Thank you, and what a lovely Christmas tree
December 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful. Same wishes to you and yours.
December 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , and the same wishes to you and your family this Christmas and 2024
December 24th, 2023
